Dolphins get down to 79

Fin-Loco

Fin-Loco

Submarine Screen Door Slammer
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Jan 10, 2020
Messages
3,908
Reaction score
8,579
Location
Marco Island
www.305sports.net

Dolphins Make Moves, Puts Roster At 79 Players Ahead Of Training Camp - 305Sports

The Miami Dolphins made plenty of moves Wednesday to trim their roster down to 79 players as training camp is underway. The Dolphins announced they claimed defensive tackle Ray Smith off waivers from the San Fransisco 49ers Wednesday. Miami also waived cornerback Ryan Lewis and activated...
www.305sports.net www.305sports.net

Hmmmm. 79. Is a deal imminent to fill out #80?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Top Bottom