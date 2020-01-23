Dolphins have more time to make decisions on three key veterans. Where things stand.

Albert Romano

Albert Romano

Super Donator
Joined
Dec 29, 2010
Messages
21,118
Reaction score
12,794
Location
Davie, FL
A six-pack of Dolphins notes on a Thursday:

▪ Last year, the Dolphins had to make quick decisions on several veterans because of snug salary cap space (Miami had less than $6 million in early March of 2019) and contract stipulations that called for DeVante Parker, Danny Amendola, Robert Quinn, Josh Sitton and Kiko Alonso to be guaranteed more money if they were on the team by certain dates by mid March.

This season, there are no such deadlines for the three most prominent Dolphins veterans on the bubble, and that - combined with the Dolphins already having substantial cap room - gives Miami some flexibility with the timing.


Read more here: https://www.miamiherald.com/sports/spt-columns-blogs/barry-jackson/article239560853.html#storylink=cpy
 
13marino13

13marino13

Howdy partners!
Moderator
Super Donator
Joined
Mar 5, 2004
Messages
20,484
Reaction score
55,806
Location
State Hospital
Albert Romano said:
A six-pack of Dolphins notes on a Thursday:

▪ Last year, the Dolphins had to make quick decisions on several veterans because of snug salary cap space (Miami had less than $6 million in early March of 2019) and contract stipulations that called for DeVante Parker, Danny Amendola, Robert Quinn, Josh Sitton and Kiko Alonso to be guaranteed more money if they were on the team by certain dates by mid March.

This season, there are no such deadlines for the three most prominent Dolphins veterans on the bubble, and that - combined with the Dolphins already having substantial cap room - gives Miami some flexibility with the timing.


Read more here: https://www.miamiherald.com/sports/spt-columns-blogs/barry-jackson/article239560853.html#storylink=cpy
Click to expand...
Thanks for posting Albert! Complete 180 from last year...
 
F

Feverdream

Second String
Joined
Jun 18, 2003
Messages
1,570
Reaction score
1,792
Without disabling my adblocker and actually reading the article...

Kilgore, Jones, and Wilson?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Top Bottom