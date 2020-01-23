Dolphins have more time to make decisions on three key veterans. Where things stand.

Albert Romano
A six-pack of Dolphins notes on a Thursday:
▪ Last year, the Dolphins had to make quick decisions on several veterans because of snug salary cap space (Miami had less than $6 million in early March of 2019) and contract stipulations that called for DeVante Parker, Danny Amendola, Robert Quinn, Josh Sitton and Kiko Alonso to be guaranteed more money if they were on the team by certain dates by mid March.
This season, there are no such deadlines for the three most prominent Dolphins veterans on the bubble, and that - combined with the Dolphins already having substantial cap room - gives Miami some flexibility with the timing.
Read more here: https://www.miamiherald.com/sports/spt-columns-blogs/barry-jackson/article239560853.html#storylink=cpy
