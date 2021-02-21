Coach_Rob
Club Member
https://www.profootballrumors.com/2021/02/dolphins-lose-8mm-in-cap-space
Although the Dolphins have not signed a single player to a standard 2021 contract this month, the club has still lost about $8MM in cap space, as Barry Jackson and Adam Beasley of the Miami Herald report. That’s because a few players hit incentives in their contracts that increased their 2021 cap charges.
