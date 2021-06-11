 Dolphins Notebook: Big Props for Boyer, Tua Events, OTA Sightings and More | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Dolphins Notebook: Big Props for Boyer, Tua Events, OTA Sightings and More

andyahs

andyahs

Bahamian Redneck
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jul 10, 2005
Messages
13,001
Reaction score
14,293
Location
Bahamas
There were a lot of factors involved in the success of the Miami Dolphins defense last season, from innovative game plans to brilliant individual performances by players like Xavien Howard.

But let's also not forget about the play calling, which helped the Dolphins baffle their share of opponents last season.

This is where defensive coordinator Josh Boyer comes in, and Pro Football Focus gave him some major props in its series of NFL rankings.

Boyer came in at number 4 on PFF's list of defensive play callers, ahead of well-established defensive coordinators like Leslie Frazier and Todd Bowles, the latter the former Dolphins interim head coach.

"In just the second season of the Dolphins' rebuild, and Boyer’s first as their defensive coordinator, they fielded one of the league’s best defenses, allowing them to win double-digit games for just the second time in over a decade," PFF wrote about Boyer. "The Dolphins, ranking just 14th in pass-rushing grade, were able to secure a league-leading 18 interceptions, led by Xavien Howard's 10. Emmanuel Ogbah, who has long been a bust in the NFL since being drafted No. 32 overall in 2016, produced nine sacks himself.

"While a bit noisy, the Dolphins' 2020 performance has a decent chance of carrying forward due to the front office's continued effort to secure draft capital — one piece of which turned into Jaelan Phillips in April, the draft’s best edge defender."
Click to expand...

www.si.com

Miami Dolphins Notebook: Big Props for Josh Boyer, Tua Events, OTA Sightings and More

Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator Josh Boyer was ranked by PFF as one of the best defensive play callers heading into the 2021 season
www.si.com www.si.com
 
Last edited:
TrinidadDolfan

TrinidadDolfan

1st Team All-Pro
Club Member
Joined
Mar 13, 2006
Messages
2,288
Reaction score
2,998
Location
Trinidad
Thanks for posting.

Our defense was good, no doubt. If memory serves me correctly we were ranked close to #1 at a point in the season. And we are now better.

The pups are biting
 
NY8123

NY8123

The Fixer
Administrator
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jan 29, 2008
Messages
27,650
Reaction score
19,536
Location
out in the Ding Weeds
AdamD13 said:
What does “while a bit noisy” mean in this context?
Click to expand...
I take it to mean the amount of turnovers and sacks or overall disruption they caused as a unit. They are implying it will be hard to keep that level but Miami stands a chance to make it happen.

If it doesn't mean that then I am stumped lol.
 
andyahs

andyahs

Bahamian Redneck
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jul 10, 2005
Messages
13,001
Reaction score
14,293
Location
Bahamas
NY8123 said:
I take it to mean the amount of turnovers and sacks or overall disruption they caused as a unit. They are implying it will be hard to keep that level but Miami stands a chance to make it happen.

If it doesn't mean that then I am stumped lol.
Click to expand...
That's what I understood. This year our base defense should be stronger.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom