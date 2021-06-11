Dolphins Notebook: Big Props for Boyer, Tua Events, OTA Sightings and More

There were a lot of factors involved in the success of the Miami Dolphins defense last season, from innovative game plans to brilliant individual performances by players like Xavien Howard.But let's also not forget about the play calling, which helped the Dolphins baffle their share of opponents last season.This is where defensive coordinator Josh Boyer comes in, and Pro Football Focus gave him some major props in its series of NFL rankings."In just the second season of the Dolphins' rebuild, and Boyer’s first as their defensive coordinator, they fielded one of the league’s best defenses, allowing them to win double-digit games for just the second time in over a decade," PFF wrote about Boyer. "The Dolphins, ranking just 14th in pass-rushing grade, were able to secure a league-leading 18 interceptions, led by Xavien Howard's 10. Emmanuel Ogbah, who has long been a bust in the NFL since being drafted No. 32 overall in 2016, produced nine sacks himself."While a bit noisy, the Dolphins' 2020 performance has a decent chance of carrying forward due to the front office's continued effort to secure draft capital — one piece of which turned into Jaelan Phillips in April, the draft’s best edge defender."