Dolphins Offensive Line

This group is still average. Way better then 2019 but still average.
LT- Austin Jackson (very solid, I expect him to be much better in 2021)
LG- Flowers ( better then 2019 but average. Did show toughness and leadership, I’ll give him that. I believe he should be at RG.
C- Skura ( veteran if healthy is better then karras but a 1 year rental. Miami should do their research and draft the # 1 center in the draft.
RG- Kindley ( love him, should be starting at LG, played a lot better as a LG.
RT- Hunt ( should be the starting RG, we need to draft a RT who can start )
Miami 100% needs to draft a RT. At which pick you decide. Can you roll with guys we have , yes you can. But one thing that annoys me the most is not playing guys at their best position. In my eyes our OL starters should be the following.
LT - Austin Jackson
LG- Kindley
C- Skura
RG- Hunt
RT- ?
Please don’t say Jesse Davis, that dude is a career backup.
LT- Austin Jackson (very solid, I expect him to be much better in 2021)
LG- Flowers ( better then 2019 but average. Did show toughness and leadership, I’ll give him that. I believe he should be at RG.
C- Skura ( veteran if healthy is better then karras but a 1 year rental. Miami should do their research and draft the # 1 center in the draft.
RG- Kindley ( love him, should be starting at LG, played a lot better as a LG.
RT- Hunt ( should be the starting RG, we need to draft a RT who can start )
Miami 100% needs to draft a RT. At which pick you decide. Can you roll with guys we have , yes you can. But one thing that annoys me the most is not playing guys at their best position. In my eyes our OL starters should be the following.
LT - Austin Jackson
LG- Kindley
C- Skura
RG- Hunt
RT- ?
Please don’t say Jesse Davis, that dude is a career backup.