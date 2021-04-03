 Dolphins Offensive Line | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Dolphins Offensive Line

Goonies

Goonies

This group is still average. Way better then 2019 but still average.

LT- Austin Jackson (very solid, I expect him to be much better in 2021)

LG- Flowers ( better then 2019 but average. Did show toughness and leadership, I’ll give him that. I believe he should be at RG.

C- Skura ( veteran if healthy is better then karras but a 1 year rental. Miami should do their research and draft the # 1 center in the draft.

RG- Kindley ( love him, should be starting at LG, played a lot better as a LG.

RT- Hunt ( should be the starting RG, we need to draft a RT who can start )

Miami 100% needs to draft a RT. At which pick you decide. Can you roll with guys we have , yes you can. But one thing that annoys me the most is not playing guys at their best position. In my eyes our OL starters should be the following.

LT - Austin Jackson
LG- Kindley
C- Skura
RG- Hunt
RT- ?

Please don’t say Jesse Davis, that dude is a career backup.
 
Danny

Danny

they're not paying Flowers 10mill a year to be a backup. he's starting at LG again and kindley's staying at RG.
 
AdamD13

AdamD13

I don’t see them paying Flowers almost $9 mil this year to sit him.

Hunt played well at the end of the year so I think he stays at RT and Kindley at RG.

I think Miami drafts WR, edge/LB, RB, edge/LB, and the iOL with 81.

Of course dependent on who’s on the board, but not seeing Miami spending a 1st round pick on an OL for the purpose of starting a rookie at RT.
 
Dan13Forever

Dan13Forever

Last season, average, I give you that.
We will take a C in the draft. A full camp plus the natural progression of our last year rookies, all three will only get better. I don't see any reason at all they will regress. Just these two factors alone, our OL will be better than average.

I hope this thread doesn't turn into Sewell at 6 if he is available.
 
Goonies

Goonies

Dan13Forever said:
Last season, average, I give you that.
We will take a C in the draft. A full camp plus the natural progression of our last year rookies, all three will only get better. I don't see any reason at all they will regress. Just these two factors alone, our OL will be better than average.

I hope this thread doesn't turn into Sewell at 6 if he is available.
I agree, point of thread was to discuss OL , find your RT in 2nd or 3rd round.
 
S

SF Dolphin Fan

The offensive line took a step forward. But, to your point, it's still a work in progress.

After the wide receiver group, tackle might offer the best talent in the draft. I agree. Miami should take advantage of that fairly early possibly pick #18.

Jenkins is the one I'd be hoping for, but Vera-Tucker would work.
 
djphinfan

djphinfan

I think we’re good.. wouldn’t be upset with the Jenkins kid from okie state though..
 
