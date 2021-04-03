Dolphins Offensive Line

This group is still average. Way better then 2019 but still average.



LT- Austin Jackson (very solid, I expect him to be much better in 2021)



LG- Flowers ( better then 2019 but average. Did show toughness and leadership, I’ll give him that. I believe he should be at RG.



C- Skura ( veteran if healthy is better then karras but a 1 year rental. Miami should do their research and draft the # 1 center in the draft.



RG- Kindley ( love him, should be starting at LG, played a lot better as a LG.



RT- Hunt ( should be the starting RG, we need to draft a RT who can start )



Miami 100% needs to draft a RT. At which pick you decide. Can you roll with guys we have , yes you can. But one thing that annoys me the most is not playing guys at their best position. In my eyes our OL starters should be the following.



LT - Austin Jackson

LG- Kindley

C- Skura

RG- Hunt

RT- ?



Please don’t say Jesse Davis, that dude is a career backup.