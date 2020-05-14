Dolphins Pass Rush Called Most Improved

Dolphins could have most improved pass rush in NFL The Miami Dolphins had a hard time getting to the quarterback in 2019, but the additions of Shaq Lawson, Kyle Van Noy and rookies Raekwon Davis and Curtis Weaver bring a lot of promise for next season

After finishing with the fewest sacks in the NFL in 2019, the Miami Dolphins have made several moves in the off-season to try to improve their pass rush.Pro Football Focus clearly believes they've succeeded because they've picked the Dolphins as the team with the most improved pass rush.One more solid veteran on the Dline and a little young depth at LB and we could be a solid D