 Dolphins Path to the # 1 Seed in AFC | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Dolphins Path to the # 1 Seed in AFC

NOT likely, but Not impossible either, with the point being there is still reason to root for the Dolphins and there is a path for them to get in even at 9-8.

Nobody thought the Jaguars would beat the Bills either....Just Sayin' virtually ANYTHING can happen in the NFL.

Also, who thought the Dolphins would go from 1-15 in 2007 to 11-5 in 2008 and win the AFC East? 10 Games improvement!

Bottom-Line: Just keep watching the games, keep rooting FOR the Dolphins to win out, Root AGAINST those that need to lose to help the Dolphins and ENJOY the ride!

A BAD day of watching football is better than a GREAT day picking weeds....
 

love your optimism and i hope it works out well for our team.. gotta have hope
 
So, you're saying we have a chance? Lol. That would cap off a pretty bizarre season.
 
I love the optimism.

I think what this highlights is a huge factor that a lot of other fans are overlooking.

A lot of these teams above us in the standings currently play each other to close the year.
 
