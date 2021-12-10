Dolphins Path to the # 1 Seed in AFC

Perfect72
It's Only Happened ONCE!
NOT likely, but Not impossible either, with the point being there is still reason to root for the Dolphins and there is a path for them to get in even at 9-8.
Nobody thought the Jaguars would beat the Bills either....Just Sayin' virtually ANYTHING can happen in the NFL.
Also, who thought the Dolphins would go from 1-15 in 2007 to 11-5 in 2008 and win the AFC East? 10 Games improvement!
Bottom-Line: Just keep watching the games, keep rooting FOR the Dolphins to win out, Root AGAINST those that need to lose to help the Dolphins and ENJOY the ride!
A BAD day of watching football is better than a GREAT day picking weeds....