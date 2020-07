I keep forgetting about this kid when I try to picture what the Fins LB corps will look like.



He was drafted as a Van Noy "type" and now he will play with him.



It is going to be fascinating to see all the different looks the Fins show the opposing offenses, they look to have a very versatile group to mix and match with.



I have long wondered why more teams did not emulate the BB/Pat's use of basketball style matchups on defense and am very happy to finally see my team doing it.