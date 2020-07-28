***Dolphins players who have tested positive for Covid-19 thread***

Due to the political nature of Covid-19 we are starting this thread to keep the fan base informed of who has been quarantined.

This thread will be for news only and will not be open for replys. If you'd like to discuss Covid-19 you will have to do that in the Political and War Forum which is now a VIP perk.

And new threads started about players with Covid-19 will be merged with this thread.
 
First batch

Dolphins put three players on COVID-19 list - ProFootballTalk

Three members of the Dolphins have been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list put into place this season for players who have either tested positive for the coronavirus or who is quarantined due to close contact with an infected person. The team announced that long snapper Blake Ferguson...
