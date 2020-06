Fin-Loco said: I can't wait to see this kid rip apart defenses in a Phins jersey. Dude has rocket wheels for days. Click to expand...

Love him. Only concern is injuries. Hope we plan on pounding the defense with Howard and keeping Breida around 12-14 touches.That's all he needs to have a significant impact and give us at least one big play a game.Neither guy is elite. But I really like having a yards after contact guy wearing down the defense before we unleash the speed demon on them.