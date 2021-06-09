Dolphins sign first round pick Jaelan Phillips

I gotta admit this is the prospect who most excites me. He's a quick learner and you can see him be more productive in the 4th quarter than the 1st quarter because he learns his opponent as he plays and he sets them up to be beaten. And this kid has the tools to exploit those situations and win a LOT. Scrappy, great motor, long, can bend, quick, fast, a bit of power for a DE/OLB, smart, and a consummate warrior. Jaelan Phillips is going to be an awesome addition to this defense. I can't wait.



Fins M'F'in UP!