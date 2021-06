So we have the 4 youngsters Hunt, Kindley, Jackson and Eichenberg, 3 vets Davis, Fluker and Eluemunor and the Skura and whoever wins the backup center job. If Larnel Coleman or udfa Robert Jones are going to earn a roster spot they're going to have to earn it. I'm just one more running back away from really being excited about the entire makeup of the Dolphins offensive roster. Maybe another young qb to have a 4th arm in camp and someone to battle Stinnett for the 3rd qb job.