Dolphins stuff

Danny

Danny

Finheaven VIP
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Apr 17, 2003
Messages
32,412
Reaction score
35,115
Location
Kissimmee,FL

Albert Wilson WR, Miami Dolphins


The Miami Herald considers Albert Wilson a candidate to restructure his contract.

Wilson is owed a non-guaranteed $9.5 million in the final year of his deal. That's too much for a slot receiver coming off a season where he missed three games. Wilson will need to accept a pay cut if he wants to stay in Miami. The Dolphins would eat $1.3 million in dead money if they outright release Wilson.


Daniel Kilgore C, Miami Dolphins


Dolphins GM Chris Grier wouldn't commit to Daniel Kilgore returning next season.

"Daniel is a tremendous veteran presence that our team needed last year," said Grier. "For us, we expect him to be here, but we’ll see." Kilgore started all 13 games he was healthy for, but he graded out near the bottom of PFF's center ratings. The Dolphins should be aggressive on upgrading from him this offseason. If not, Kilgore will be back at his $3.1 million salary.

Source: Miami Herald

Jan 24, 2020, 5:35 PM ET
 
EasyRider

EasyRider

Active Roster
Joined
Apr 13, 2019
Messages
946
Reaction score
1,445
Location
Lancaster Pennsylvania
Wasn’t a fan in the beginning of the season but we have too many holes. I’d rather restructure this guy and worry about the WR position next year. But really, who would Albert be fooling, I don’t think too many teams will be knocking down the door for him and I think he knows it. Perfect fit for us behind Devante, Preston, and Hurns. Would be nice depth
 
