Dolphins stuff

Albert Wilson WR, Miami Dolphins
The Miami Herald considers Albert Wilson a candidate to restructure his contract.
Wilson is owed a non-guaranteed $9.5 million in the final year of his deal. That's too much for a slot receiver coming off a season where he missed three games. Wilson will need to accept a pay cut if he wants to stay in Miami. The Dolphins would eat $1.3 million in dead money if they outright release Wilson.
Daniel Kilgore C, Miami Dolphins
Dolphins GM Chris Grier wouldn't commit to Daniel Kilgore returning next season.
"Daniel is a tremendous veteran presence that our team needed last year," said Grier. "For us, we expect him to be here, but we’ll see." Kilgore started all 13 games he was healthy for, but he graded out near the bottom of PFF's center ratings. The Dolphins should be aggressive on upgrading from him this offseason. If not, Kilgore will be back at his $3.1 million salary.
Source: Miami Herald
Jan 24, 2020, 5:35 PM ET