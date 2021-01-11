 Dolphins to Coach in Senior Bowl | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Dolphins to Coach in Senior Bowl

This is a major coup. Especially since we have 2 x 1sts and 2 x 2nds in this draft.

“The Miami Dolphins, who own a treasure trove of picks in April’s NFL Draft, assured themselves a first-hand look at dozens of college prospects when they agreed in recent days to coach one of the teams in the Senior Bowl.

The Jan. 30 game in Mobile, Alabama, is preceded by a week of practices. The staffs of the Dolphins and Carolina Panthers will work with players throughout that week.

Teams are offered a chance to coach in the game based on inverse order of record. Jim Nagy, the Senior Bowl’s executive director, said Miami ranked 18th in that pecking order and not third, even though the Dolphins own the Texans’ first-round pick at No. 3."


Read more here: https://www.miamiherald.com/sports/...y-jackson/article248308625.html#storylink=cpy
 
Last edited:
Click to expand...

Great news. We'll get front row seats to check our the prospects and important face time in front of them all
 
dolfan91 said:
To be honest it's perfect timing considering they hold the 3rd pick.
It is great news and they will get to evaluate many players to see if they're the type of players they may be looking for, but I doubt there will be any players ranked in the top 10 playing in those games. I think it will benefit us wit later picks.
 
****

The benefit of coaching the Senior Bowl is being up close and personal with these draft prospects for an entire week. Not only do coaches run them through practice, but there's invaluable time spent through the course of the week off the field with these prospects. Coaches get an inside look at how these prospects retain material and prepare in the meeting room. It's great insight to gain in the pre-draft process.

****
 
dolfan91 said:
To be honest it's perfect timing considering they hold the 3rd pick.
And, considering you don't know what impact the pandemic might have on the combine and workouts. This is a huge advantage in a regular year. Now? It's like winning Fort Knox.
 
PCmor said:
And, considering you don't know what impact the pandemic might have on the combine and workouts. This is a huge advantage in a regular year. Now? It's like winning Fort Knox.
Agreed. Generally speaking, our needs are clearer now than they were last year. Should make it easier to find those gems
 
Mando already putting out his negative spin, lol:

 
