Dolphins to Coach in Senior Bowl

This is a major coup. Especially since we have 2 x 1sts and 2 x 2nds in this draft.
“The Miami Dolphins, who own a treasure trove of picks in April’s NFL Draft, assured themselves a first-hand look at dozens of college prospects when they agreed in recent days to coach one of the teams in the Senior Bowl.
The Jan. 30 game in Mobile, Alabama, is preceded by a week of practices. The staffs of the Dolphins and Carolina Panthers will work with players throughout that week.
Teams are offered a chance to coach in the game based on inverse order of record. Jim Nagy, the Senior Bowl’s executive director, said Miami ranked 18th in that pecking order and not third, even though the Dolphins own the Texans’ first-round pick at No. 3."
Read more here: https://www.miamiherald.com/sports/...y-jackson/article248308625.html#storylink=cpy
