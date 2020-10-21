Dolphins try to poach Damon Harrison from Seahawks practice squad

Dolph N.Fan
The Miami Dolphins are looking to bolster the interior of the defensive line following an injury to starting defensive tackle Davon Godchaux. The team recently made overtures toward Seattle Seahawks practice squad member Damon Harrison, but the veteran chose to stay in Seattle. He is believed to be working his way up to the Seahawks active roster.
