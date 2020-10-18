Dolphins turnaround makes Adam Gase’s Jets regression look worse Remember when the Jets could count on at least one win over the Dolphins every year, sometimes even a season sweep? Those days seem like long ago. And those days certainly aren’t these days. If you…

If you look at the direction the Jets have been headed in the past two seasons (read: rudderless and reeling) and the direction the Dolphins are currently taking (read: arrow pointing up), it doesn’t look like the Jets can count on anything other than hanging on for dear life and hoping for a victory.Flores, the Bill Belichick disciple from New England who took over in Miami after Gase was fired by the Dolphins and hired by the Jets, has coached circles around Gase.A year ago, the Dolphins were ranked last in the NFL in points allowed, yielding 30.9 per game. They were 25th in the league in scoring at 19.1 points per game. Their pass defense gave up 39 touchdowns and produced just 13 interceptions.This season, the Dolphins are ranked 10th in points allowed (22.6 per game) 13th in points scored (27.2 per) and their pass defense is ranked sixth in the league.You know what those numbers represent? Progress.Very good read!