Dolphins’ Waddle addresses Tyreek Hill comparisons: how they measure up.

For months, we’ve all heard the comparison: Miami Dolphins rookie receiver Jaylen Waddle is another Tyreek Hill, the speedy Kansas City Chiefs Pro Bowl receiver.

It’s a comparison that’s flattering to Waddle but obviously premature considering Hill’s NFL achievements; he’s a five-time Pro Bowler and three-time first-team All Pro.

A Google search this week produced 53,600 entrees in which the words “Jaylen Waddle” and “Tyreek Hill” appear in the same piece.

“Jaylen Waddle — Tyreek Hill, that’s what this guy is,” former Washington and Houston general manager Charley Casserly said on NFL Network. “He’s going to run by everybody.”

“He can be your Tyreek Hill stretch-the-field type player,” ESPN’s Matt Miller said.

“Waddle is the closest thing to Tyreek Hill we have seen since the Kansas City superstar entered the league,” Pro Football Focus said.

Waddle has “lightning quick, game changing Tyreek Hill quickness in space,” ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit said.

