Dolphins workingout together???

G

gregorygrant83

Starter
Joined
Mar 23, 2009
Messages
7,321
Reaction score
3,247
I've heard of some teams' rb, wr and qbs working out together in small groups, to establish timing between the wrs and qbs, but haven't heard anything from the Dolphins. Any word if they've had any informal passing workouts this offseason? I figure with travel being limited , Fitzpatrick at home in Tampa and Tua being closely monitored by his rehab team and likely not thowing much outside of their supervisionthat the answer is they haven't had any type of informal workout.
 
DolfanDuBbZ~

DolfanDuBbZ~

Avoid the 'Noid
Joined
Nov 22, 2008
Messages
8,827
Reaction score
1,864
Travel being limited? I just got back from Pueblo across State lines. I didnt see any restrictions nor shortage of traffic.
 
Hargitt01

Hargitt01

Full-time Lurker, Part-time Poster
Super Donator
Finheaven VIP
Joined
May 10, 2007
Messages
772
Reaction score
839
Location
Louisville, Ky
Only thing I've seen is that Karras is having OL guys over to work out in his garage....
 
1 dol fan

1 dol fan

Finheaven VIP
Joined
Feb 23, 2008
Messages
4,734
Reaction score
524
Location
La Crosse, WI
TBH I wouldn’t be too upset to hear that they are staying apart. I have a fear of players getting the virus and recovering without symptoms but still having some kind of longer term damage that isn’t obvious yet. A guest of The Joe Rogan Experience, Bret Weinstein, said that he had heard of people without symptoms having serious lung damage. Who knows what “serious lung damage” is but I’m concerned for our skill players in that regard
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Top Bottom