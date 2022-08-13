Don't be playing Tua, Cheetah and or anybody else of importance in the Pre-Season PLEASE!!!

Jests just lost Zach Wilson, maybe for the season, in a meaningless encounter with the Eagles. Now the Jimmy G. talk should shift to the Jests for a while depending on the severity of the injury anyway to Wilson. I hold my breath everyday that the Fins shouldn't come across the bottom of my TV screen on ESPN or NFL Network having one of those catastrophic injuries occuring during practice or scrimmage with another team. These meaningless Pre-Season games be damned!!! Get rid of them or play the backups only or the on-the bubble guys......Do like the Rams do and play nobody of importance!!!