Don't be playing Tua, Cheetah and or anybody else of importance in the Pre-Season PLEASE!!!

NYC#1finsfan

NYC#1finsfan

Club Member
Joined
May 8, 2005
Messages
4,572
Reaction score
3,085
Location
Staten Island, NY
Jests just lost Zach Wilson, maybe for the season, in a meaningless encounter with the Eagles. Now the Jimmy G. talk should shift to the Jests for a while depending on the severity of the injury anyway to Wilson. I hold my breath everyday that the Fins shouldn't come across the bottom of my TV screen on ESPN or NFL Network having one of those catastrophic injuries occuring during practice or scrimmage with another team. These meaningless Pre-Season games be damned!!! Get rid of them or play the backups only or the on-the bubble guys......Do like the Rams do and play nobody of importance!!!
 
NBP81

NBP81

Its what you know for sure... that just aint so...
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jan 22, 2008
Messages
14,404
Reaction score
28,449
Location
Montreal
Tua wont play much, listening to McD anyway...
 
djphinfan

djphinfan

Perennial All-Pro
Club Member
Joined
Apr 19, 2006
Messages
7,454
Reaction score
8,007
Agree Dude.

especially after two padded practices with tons of reps against tampa 2 day ago.
 
TrinidadDolfan

TrinidadDolfan

1st Team All-Pro
Club Member
Joined
Mar 13, 2006
Messages
2,681
Reaction score
5,491
Location
Trinidad
Can I just point out that Jimmy G to Jets leaves 49’rs with Trey Lance or die? No contingencies so it may well bode well for our 1st round pick?

The stars are aligning. Daddy like.
 
mrbunglez

mrbunglez

Gator don't play no sh!t!
Joined
Jan 17, 2008
Messages
13,297
Reaction score
20,880
Location
West Palm Beach
TrinidadDolfan said:
Can I just point out that Jimmy G to Jets leaves 49’rs with Trey Lance or die? No contingencies so it may well bode well for our 1st round pick?

The stars are aligning. Daddy like.
Click to expand...
Trey Lance actually looked good tonight, better than expected. So don’t get too excited.
 
