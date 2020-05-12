Don't know who Dan Marino was? THIS is who he was.

Many younger fans are very hyped for the Tua era, and for good reason. But just so they know what a stud young QB looks like, here is a clip providing a little perspective on what greatness looks like in its second season. Remember, this was before he broke the NFL All-Time records for Most TD's, Most Yardage, Most Passes Completed, etc., etc., etc. .... This was during his 2nd year in the league, and he was already the NFL's best. It's also funny to hear old sportscasters talking about the "modern era", so there's a bit of comedy in here too, heh.





I also encourage posters to leave their memories of Marino, and any clips they find relevant. Remember, the goal is to help the younger fans understand Marino (Isotoner's, Zubaz, and all).