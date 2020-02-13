Don’t trade up

King Gidorah
We have way too many holes to fill. Don’t get caught up in a QB frenzy and give away any draft picks.
This is actually a great opportunity to let the top picks fall to us. If the Lions trade down with another team then we should take Jeff Okudah which would help us and is a player the Lions may really want. Stay at 5 and we will get a top rated talent: QB Tua, CB Okudah, or LB Simmons. This is my hope at least. Go Dolphins!
