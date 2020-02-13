Don’t trade up

I think the team should use the picks in the best possible way to help the team and hopefully build a long-term winner.



If that means you've got to trade up for someone like Tua, I'm fine with that. I would rather stand pat and get him at #5, but that may not happen.



I don't think the team will take a major step forward without a quarterback of the future. So spending extra picks for a quarterback may be a necessary evil.



I could see a scenario where Miami stays at #5 and misses both Tua and Herbert. I would think the Chargers or Raiders, or both, could move up.