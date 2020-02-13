Don’t trade up

Stay at 5 or make a move

  • Trade Up

    Votes: 2 50.0%

  • Stay at 5

    Votes: 2 50.0%

  • Trade Down

    Votes: 0 0.0%
  • Total voters
    4
King Gidorah

King Gidorah

Rookie
Joined
Jan 20, 2020
Messages
2
Reaction score
0
Location
Canandaigua
We have way too many holes to fill. Don’t get caught up in a QB frenzy and give away any draft picks.
This is actually a great opportunity to let the top picks fall to us. If the Lions trade down with another team then we should take Jeff Okudah which would help us and is a player the Lions may really want. Stay at 5 and we will get a top rated talent: QB Tua, CB Okudah, or LB Simmons. This is my hope at least. Go Dolphins!
 
S

SF Dolphin Fan

Seasoned Veteran
Joined
May 27, 2005
Messages
9,554
Reaction score
3,002
I think the team should use the picks in the best possible way to help the team and hopefully build a long-term winner.

If that means you've got to trade up for someone like Tua, I'm fine with that. I would rather stand pat and get him at #5, but that may not happen.

I don't think the team will take a major step forward without a quarterback of the future. So spending extra picks for a quarterback may be a necessary evil.

I could see a scenario where Miami stays at #5 and misses both Tua and Herbert. I would think the Chargers or Raiders, or both, could move up.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Top Bottom