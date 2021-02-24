Don't we have enough picks?

We've only got 7 picks in total. We are probably one pick short of being able to fill most of our needs through the draft. If we go out and splurge in FA, then yes we probably do have enough. But try doing a mock with just the picks we have, it's very hard to fill all our needs and of course you would be relying a lot on the 6th and 7th rounders.



The other thing that's important to note, is that 3 is a little too high for the players we need. Unless we go Sewell, but that feels more luxury when our needs are in other areas. There's no value in picking a WR at 3, we can easily drop back and still have a choice of who we want to fill the most obvious need. There are no real, stud, "can't miss" D players in this draft. So if you want one of those, you are overpaying taking one at 3.