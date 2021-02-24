Don't we have enough picks?

I am not opposed to trading back, but with so many draft picks already, and obviously not every pick makes the team, isn't it time to just draft best player available and not trade back?. I understand the concept of you can't have too many picks, by trading back aren't we in theory taking lesser players?. Also we already have a very young team. Or, are we so bad at drafting players the more picks we have the likelihood of getting good players increases with more picks?
The lesser players argument always falls flat with me for several reasons. The chief one being that these players are all just projections, none of them have an actual measurable value and we treat them like they do. If these players actually performed in a linear, measurable fashion it might make sense to take the higher value ones and get greater players.. like taking Amazon stock before K-Mart stock.
Last year, for instance... just about every single tout had Jerry Jeudy has the hands down, #1 best WR in the draft. In Denver he got 52 receptions and 3 TDs. The Raiders, defying convention as always, chose Henry Ruggs a couple of picks before Jeudy and he ended up contributing a bare 26 receptions for 2 TDs.
These were the BIG 2... neither were very inspiring.
Justin Jefferson was the FIFTH WR taken and he caught 88 passes and got 7 TDs.
Chase Claypool was the THIRTEENTH WR taken... 68 receptions for 10 TDs
Lesser players? Not hardly. More like, lesser hype because they didn't play for Alabama.