Draft by the numbers 2005-2015

Of the 122 QBs drafted between 2005 and 2015 only 25 have been starters for at least half of their career.

The first round gives you a 63% chance of finding a starter.

The second round gives you a 27% chance, the third a 17% chance, then it really plummets from there with 8% in the fourth and 6% in the 7th.

Of the 207 players drafted 33 have become starters for half their careers. This gives an indication that there is a lot of Running Back By Committee (RBBC).

There is a very high bust rate for RBs. The first round gives you a 58% chance of finding a starter followed by 25% in the second, 16% in the third, 11% in the fourth, 9% in the fifth, 6% in the sixth and 0% in the 7th.

Of the 421 players drafted, 147 wound up as starters for at least half their career.

The first round has an 83% success rate. The second round is almost as good with 70%. Even the third and fourth aren't too shabby in comparison to success rates of other positions in the same rounds. (3rd - 40%, 4th - 29%).

The later round success rates hold up well (5th and 6th - 16%, 7th - 9%) but the numbers are driven down due to the higher numbers selected later.

Tight ends are rarely drafted in the first round. Only nine tight ends were drafted in the first round in the last decade. Of those nine, six have had success.

The success rate for tight ends is as follows: 1st - 67%, 2nd - 50%, 3rd - 39%, 4th - 33%, 5th - 32%, 6th - 26%, 7th - 0%. In other words, selecting a tight end in the 3rd through 6th doesn't make a lot of difference.

The highest number of tight ends has been selected in the 7th round (31) with the least amount of success (0%)

Of 317 selected, only 74 have become starters for at least half their careers.

The first round success rate is 58% and the second round is almost as good at 49%.

The third round has the second highest number of receivers drafted with 52 but only a 25% success rate.

The fifth round actually has a higher success rate (16%) than the fourth round (12%). The sixth is at 9% and the seventh is 5%.

Defensive line ties with running backs and wide receivers for the lowest first round success rate at 58%.

Of 442 players selected, only 114 have become starters for at least half their careers.

Drafting a defensive lineman in the 4th round has the highest success rate of all positions at 37%.

The success rates are as follows: 1st - 58%, 2nd - 26%, 3rd - 27%, 4th - 37%, 5th - 13%, 6th - 13%, 7th - 3%

Of the 303 players drafted, 72 became starters for at least half their careers.

Almost half of the linebackers drafted came in rounds 5-7 but only 5 total starters came from those rounds.

If you select a linebacker in the first round, there is a relatively low bust rate. As a matter of fact, Linebackers have the second highest first round success rate behind only the offensive line. 70% of first round linebackers were starters for at least half of their careers.

There isn't much drop off in the second round either, with a success rate of 55%.

The third round isn't that bad at 34% but after that the drop is steep with the 4th round plummeting to 16%, the 5th round to 4%, 5% in the 6th and only 2% success in the 7th.

Of the 510 defensive backs drafted, 121 became starters.

You have the same success rate drafting a DB in the 7th round as you do drafting one in the 4th (11%)

After you get past the success rates of the first two rounds (64% in the first, 46% in the second), there isn't a huge difference in success (24% - 3rd, 11% - 4th, 17% - 5th, 8% - 6th, 11% - 7th)

DBs provide the best success potential in the 7th round versus other positions in that round.

This doesn’t account for stars or evaluating the level of how good a starter is. Generational talent should be taken no matter what in the 1st round (make sure you scout right)

QBs seem to be first round or bust, that’s why we discuss the few that were taken outside and use the same 3 or 4 as examples of “well this guy wasn’t a 1st rounder”.

O-line in the first four rounds is a pretty safe bet as is Linebacker. If you don’t have a glaring hole taking these positions is the safe choice

If you want skill you have to pay for it. Many people (including myself) argue not to take backs early but data tells us otherwise

WR is a 50/50 crapshoot in the 1st or second past that you might want to spend elsewhere

Trading 4-7th round picks for 1-3rd round is by far and away a great strategy that we don’t see much, the success later on in the draft is way to low for my liking as the developmental talent doesn’t develop that often at all

So with the draft right here lets look at the numbers by position to help weed out any misconceptions about where you can find the most talent. Now obviously there are exceptions to every rule and data can be slightly skewed but a 10 year span ending 5 years ago gives us decent data to at least be informed I pulled this info from a few websites and other I added in my thoughts. Hopefully, some people find this usefull…QBRBOLTEWRDLLBDBNotes