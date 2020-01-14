Draft Picks other then QB..

I know thats the talk on the forum but who are the college athletes you would like us to take.. I'll Start off



1. Andrew Thomas- Lockdown LT for the next decade imo, Great for the run and good in Pass Protection.. Great Measurables

2. Edwards Helaire- Guy is a nasty runner, Short but with a mean streak to finish runs.. He is being mocked in rounds 2 or 3 and i think he would be an absolute steal

3. Anfernee Jennings- Need better Linebacking play good 2nd round pick

4.Tedarrol Slayton- Mammoth DT 6-5 343 pounds who we need to plug into the middle of our defense would be a good pick in round 2 as well.