Draft Picks

I feel the Bengals would love to land Jamar Chase at 5 to give Joe Burrow his old favorite, But they may think we will take him at three , so they may want to move picks with us , or Joe Brady and Carolina would give him a long look at 8 , but they could be tempted with a Qb. But may want to move with us , Detroit might want a new QB, so those three may be teams to move with.
Bit I would not go any lower than 8 , we may still get Smith Or Waddle
Sewell is so tempting at three as is Parsons ,
we cannot afford the dollars many year to Howard and Jones at Corner. Do we Jump on Surtain and Be ready to groom him?
I feel ours second first round pick consider Najee Harris that battery ram Rb
the wish list with our number two picks would be any combo of theses
One of these centers Landon Dickson or creed Humphrey
or Lb. Moses. Or Browning or Bolton
DT. Barramore
OT. Mayfield or Leatherwood
there is so much talent before pick 60.
I would not be surprised if we travel down thru round 1 picking up some picks from 44 to 60. Or picks in 2022 .
 
If Cinci trades with us they are coming for OT Sewel not a receiver. They desperately need to protect Burrow whom got his brains beat in. Could happen but I doubt it as Cinci normally doesn't trade.
 
We are in a perfect spot for a trade down. With 3 high end qb prospects and Atlanta with the 4th pick, some team will want to move in front of Atlanta. Atlanta is going to replace Ryan sooner than later.
 
Surtain is an interesting option. Feels like a luxury pick, but we know Flores loves the secondary and perhaps Surtain could initially play safety.

If Miami trades down from #3, my best guess is they would target a wide receiver.
 
