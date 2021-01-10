Draft Picks

I feel the Bengals would love to land Jamar Chase at 5 to give Joe Burrow his old favorite, But they may think we will take him at three , so they may want to move picks with us , or Joe Brady and Carolina would give him a long look at 8 , but they could be tempted with a Qb. But may want to move with us , Detroit might want a new QB, so those three may be teams to move with.

Bit I would not go any lower than 8 , we may still get Smith Or Waddle

Sewell is so tempting at three as is Parsons ,

we cannot afford the dollars many year to Howard and Jones at Corner. Do we Jump on Surtain and Be ready to groom him?

I feel ours second first round pick consider Najee Harris that battery ram Rb

the wish list with our number two picks would be any combo of theses

One of these centers Landon Dickson or creed Humphrey

or Lb. Moses. Or Browning or Bolton

DT. Barramore

OT. Mayfield or Leatherwood

there is so much talent before pick 60.

I would not be surprised if we travel down thru round 1 picking up some picks from 44 to 60. Or picks in 2022 .