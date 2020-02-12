Early mock - from Madrid

I’m saying that with multiple picks, you gotta gamble and take Tua if he’s sitting there.



At 18 any one of the DE prospects would work in Chaisson, G-Matos or Epenesa. Maybe taking an OT like Bekton if he’s there at 18 and then taking BA DE at 26. Either way, DE and OT (order interchangeable depending how the board falls) should be 1b/1c.



Round 2 we shore up our DBs, taking a CB and S. Could argue going O here and grabbing a top RB, and a WR that may slip.



Round 3 we focus on IOL. Thinking that Biadasz and Harris will be gone by this point. Cushenberry would be a nice consolation prize.



Round 4 we finally delve into the deep RB and WR class. Would love to take a Dobbins with 2A or one of the WRs that may slip, but our secondary, as young and as hungry as they are, just lacks talent, so they go DB in round 2. Perine, Bowden and Dillon can give us some real interesting looks on offense and are good value in rounds 4/5.



In summary, we revamp the O with a QB, OT, OG, WR, and 2RB and shore up the D with a DE, CB and S.







1a QB Tua



1b DE Chaisson



Ic OT Jones



2a CB Hall



2b S Davis



3 OG Cushenberry



4a WR Bowden



4b RB Perine



5 RB Dillon