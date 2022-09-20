 Easy E Learning The F Position | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Easy E Learning The F Position

Good article.


Dolphins rookie receiver Erik Ezukanma might finally make his regular-season debut Sunday against Buffalo if Cedrick Wilson Jr.’s painful rib injury makes him unavailable. The Dolphins’ talent at wide receiver — and coach Mike McDaniel’s faith in former 49ers receivers Trent Sherfield and River Cracraft — aren’t the only reasons Ezukanma hasn’t been active the first two weeks. Ezukanma said last Friday that he has been asked to learn a new position. After playing the Z receiver position in training camp and preseason, he said that in recent weeks, he also has been asked to learn the F receiver position. “Cedrick is the starting F and he doesn’t have a main backup,” Ezukanma said. “F is one of the hardest positions to learn. The F is the adjuster who moves inside or outside. I was playing [only] Z in preseason.” Ezukanma said not playing — or even being active — has been “a bit frustrating. [Before the Patriots opener], I was really down on myself.” But he also appreciates the coaching staff’s thinking, because it takes time to learn a new position. “I understand it,” he said. “I have to prove I can learn the playbook. There’s a learning curve.”
Ezukanma said he continues to get work at the Z receiver position, too. He knows that understanding how to play both Z and F will increase his versatility and value to the team.

Yeah Coach mentioned it last weeks presser..

Once this kid gets on the field, omgoodness..That toughness, that contact balance and core strenghth he has, that breakin tackle ability, sheeeeet, upgrade from wilson.

Lights out
 
