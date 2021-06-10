Eight NFL teams that did right by their QBs this offseason.

Most people are underrating our qb. You have all these radio clowns saying we should have drafted a qb etc. Had miami gone that route it would have been an automatic fail. In the even Tua fails, we have extra draft picks if we ever felt the need to draft a qb. However I don't even want to get into those talks. Investing, and developing a qb is the best investment a team can do, and if Tua doesn't develop as a qb I would find it hard to believe we can develop anyone at this point.