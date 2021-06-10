 Eight NFL teams that did right by their QBs this offseason. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Eight NFL teams that did right by their QBs this offseason.

andyahs

andyahs

Bahamian Redneck
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jul 10, 2005
Messages
12,987
Reaction score
14,252
Location
Bahamas
Rank
4

Miami Dolphins

Setting aside Tua Tagovailoa's admission that he didn't have the best grasp on the playbook last year, the Dolphins tried to make things a lot easier from him by vastly upgrading his weapons to address what had been a subpar wide receiver group. They signed Will Fuller and then used the sixth overall pick to select the electrifying Jaylen Waddle. They also drafted an NFL-ready lineman in Liam Eichenberg, and provided the young passer a mentor in Jacoby Brissett. And finally, the Dolphins passed on drafting another quarterback, indicating they are totally committed to Tagovailoa.

www.nfl.com

Eight NFL teams that did right by their QBs this offseason

Which teams have done the best job of providing their passers with the weapons and protection to succeed in 2021? Judy Battista highlights eight squads that have done right by their QBs this offseason.
www.nfl.com www.nfl.com
 
juniorseau55

juniorseau55

Go Fins
Club Member
Joined
May 8, 2003
Messages
6,008
Reaction score
2,380
Location
Orlando, Florida
Most people are underrating our qb. You have all these radio clowns saying we should have drafted a qb etc. Had miami gone that route it would have been an automatic fail. In the even Tua fails, we have extra draft picks if we ever felt the need to draft a qb. However I don't even want to get into those talks. Investing, and developing a qb is the best investment a team can do, and if Tua doesn't develop as a qb I would find it hard to believe we can develop anyone at this point.
 
