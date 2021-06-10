andyahs
Miami Dolphins
Setting aside Tua Tagovailoa's admission that he didn't have the best grasp on the playbook last year, the Dolphins tried to make things a lot easier from him by vastly upgrading his weapons to address what had been a subpar wide receiver group. They signed Will Fuller and then used the sixth overall pick to select the electrifying Jaylen Waddle. They also drafted an NFL-ready lineman in Liam Eichenberg, and provided the young passer a mentor in Jacoby Brissett. And finally, the Dolphins passed on drafting another quarterback, indicating they are totally committed to Tagovailoa.
Eight NFL teams that did right by their QBs this offseason
Which teams have done the best job of providing their passers with the weapons and protection to succeed in 2021? Judy Battista highlights eight squads that have done right by their QBs this offseason.
www.nfl.com