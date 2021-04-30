That is what Flo and Grier are obviously building here.
What we are working with right now
FS Holland
SS Rowe
CB Howard
CB Jones
NB Igbinoghene/Needham
Brandon Jones backups both safeties. McCain may get cut. Noah also backups the boundaries.
This is the makings of an elite secondary folks
