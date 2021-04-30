 ELITE secondary | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

ELITE secondary

J

jbyrd850

Rookie
Joined
Jan 19, 2008
Messages
1,153
Reaction score
954
That is what Flo and Grier are obviously building here.

What we are working with right now

FS Holland
SS Rowe
CB Howard
CB Jones
NB Igbinoghene/Needham

Brandon Jones backups both safeties. McCain may get cut. Noah also backups the boundaries.

This is the makings of an elite secondary folks
 
ugadolfan

ugadolfan

Rookie
Joined
Nov 14, 2019
Messages
92
Reaction score
200
Age
24
Location
Atlanta
Lol if Flores taking a DB earlier than expected surprises people y’all haven’t been paying attention. Let’s build a SUPER BOWL secondary and then go from there
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom