Empty seats at HRS

archer101

Firstly, it was great to be back at HRS after the enforced absence caused by the Australian government turning the country back into a penal colony.

The gameday experience was much improved with improvements to access and the new areas around the front of the stadium to hang out before the game. I have no idea why they built a gondola in the parking lot that goes from nowhere to nowhere.

But I was very surprised that there were at least 10,000 empty seats, and probably closer to 15,000. The Patriot infestation had been greatly reduced from prior years (I think I heard something about the Bandwagon catching fire in the parking lot). But where was everyone?

When I got my tickets about 6 weeks ago there were hardly any single game tickets left, and the resale tickets were not that numerous. The game was apparently sold out and the team has sold out of season tickets. First game of the season against our major rivals with huge excitement about the roster and we still can't fill the stadium?

The only thing I can think is that it was too hot. Ross tried to move the early season games back to 4pm a few years ago because of this and we all complained about the home field advantage being lost. But even with the new roof in place, if fans won't show because of the heat maybe we do need to move it back.

Any other reason for the empty seats that I missed?
 
z926538

That's what 25 years of mind numbing mediocrity will do to your fan base.
 
What's weird is that season tickets sold out in a record time. You'd expect if they sold that fast people would go to the game. It was 100 degrees in the shade and 70% humidity so the weather was a bit much opening day.
 
The fans will come but it's going to take more than some additions in the off season.......Miami's not GB where they have nothing else to do........they start winning on a consistent basis and the fans will return....having said that, lots of the fans have left the area in the last 20 years.
 
Beavis And Butthead 90S Tv GIF
 
Compared to the Hurricanes game the day before it was packed.
 
It was sold out. So 10K people must have been Pats fans and didn't want to show up and see this guy:

1663092395988.png
 
They must have another roughly 1/5th of the stadium they weren't showing on tv. Looked pretty full to me. The tickets were bought.
 
