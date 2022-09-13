Empty seats at HRS

Firstly, it was great to be back at HRS after the enforced absence caused by the Australian government turning the country back into a penal colony.



The gameday experience was much improved with improvements to access and the new areas around the front of the stadium to hang out before the game. I have no idea why they built a gondola in the parking lot that goes from nowhere to nowhere.



But I was very surprised that there were at least 10,000 empty seats, and probably closer to 15,000. The Patriot infestation had been greatly reduced from prior years (I think I heard something about the Bandwagon catching fire in the parking lot). But where was everyone?



When I got my tickets about 6 weeks ago there were hardly any single game tickets left, and the resale tickets were not that numerous. The game was apparently sold out and the team has sold out of season tickets. First game of the season against our major rivals with huge excitement about the roster and we still can't fill the stadium?



The only thing I can think is that it was too hot. Ross tried to move the early season games back to 4pm a few years ago because of this and we all complained about the home field advantage being lost. But even with the new roof in place, if fans won't show because of the heat maybe we do need to move it back.



Any other reason for the empty seats that I missed?