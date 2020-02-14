Emulator to Plug in Potential Rookies and FAs to OVR MIA team?

2am thought. Would love to see if there is some model out there to allow us to insert potential rookies and FA's attribute ratings to the overall Dolphins roster and see what we look like as we ponder potential picks and moves. Something similar to almost what Madden has but we don't have to wait until September for. So, current RT Joe smith has PFF ranking of 34 speed, 87 strength, 92 size, 73 pass blocking, 81 run blocking etc and then we pull him out and put in a different RT who is rookie or FA and insert them and see where it takes the overall Dolphins skill score.



Is anyone aware of something we can use for this? Would love to see how much better the team looks skill wise if we hit on some of these mock drafts etc. Maybe something already exists I couldn't find. If so, apologies.