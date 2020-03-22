Ereck Flowers

The one F/A signing that some have questioned. I know he was considered a disappointment (understatement) in NY, but wanted to see some game film. YouTubed his game against the NYG. Only watched the first half, but overall liked what I saw.



He seemed to communicate with his co-lineman well, and does an above average job in the run game. He is quite massive, so tough to get by him in tight quarters in the pass game. Obvious advantage compared to being out on the "island". Outside of one holding penalty when he was trying to block 2 players, thought he graded nicely. It is so apparent that how incredibly strong he is. Anchors well, and has a real nasty disposition. This could be a sneaky addition, and without question, he is an upgrade for us.



Add 2, maybe 3 draft prospects to the OL in the first 6 picks (think J. Jones, Cushenberry, Wilson perhaps), and we could really solidify things for our new QB. And most likely a newly drafted RB.