Ereck Flowers

A

arge13

Rookie
Joined
Apr 23, 2010
Messages
33
Reaction score
12
The one F/A signing that some have questioned. I know he was considered a disappointment (understatement) in NY, but wanted to see some game film. YouTubed his game against the NYG. Only watched the first half, but overall liked what I saw.

He seemed to communicate with his co-lineman well, and does an above average job in the run game. He is quite massive, so tough to get by him in tight quarters in the pass game. Obvious advantage compared to being out on the "island". Outside of one holding penalty when he was trying to block 2 players, thought he graded nicely. It is so apparent that how incredibly strong he is. Anchors well, and has a real nasty disposition. This could be a sneaky addition, and without question, he is an upgrade for us.

Add 2, maybe 3 draft prospects to the OL in the first 6 picks (think J. Jones, Cushenberry, Wilson perhaps), and we could really solidify things for our new QB. And most likely a newly drafted RB.
 
cafinfan408

cafinfan408

Punching Bag
Joined
Mar 26, 2008
Messages
4,787
Reaction score
273
Location
San Jose
Honestly with only Fitz being over 30, I would welcome Jason Peters especially since he said he will play RT or LT.
Flowers will be the best guard we have had since Incognito left.
Kid plays nasty at guard..
 
Tom Olivadotti

Tom Olivadotti

Defensive Coordinator
Joined
Dec 30, 2013
Messages
58
Reaction score
41
Location
Miami
Not a fan of this signing. Dude sucks! Who cares if he's from Miami. We should have went after Conklin, McGovern, or Bulaga.
 
M

MiamiMuss

Second String
Joined
Jul 31, 2011
Messages
1,606
Reaction score
122
Location
Canandaigua,NY
I am pretty sure that when he was drafted.Some/most of draft experts were saying to move him inside In college as a tackle you can get away with certain habits.In the NFL you can not.
I dont like the price but I like the idea.Considering like someone said Thuney was our #1 Oline priority and this was #2 option
 
cafinfan408

cafinfan408

Punching Bag
Joined
Mar 26, 2008
Messages
4,787
Reaction score
273
Location
San Jose
Tom Olivadotti said:
Not a fan of this signing. Dude sucks! Who cares if he's from Miami. We should have went after Conklin, McGovern, or Bulaga.
Click to expand...
Gamepass is free right now feel free to watch some snaps of the new guys..
Example the chiefs vs packers game watch Ogbah beat Bulagas @$$
 
illscriptures

illscriptures

We need better LB's
Joined
Dec 1, 2005
Messages
3,125
Reaction score
1,514
Location
Miami
I think the doubts on this guy come from him having played LT in the past, where he did not play well. He seems to have turned the page as a guard, at least according to the scouting reports I have seen. According to a lot of things I read he was one of the better guards last season. Can't possibly be worse than what we had last season.
 
jimthefin

jimthefin

Active Roster
Joined
Mar 3, 2004
Messages
786
Reaction score
452
Digital said:
The analytics person, Cynthia Frelund, singled out the Ereck Flowers addition as one of the worst in FA. Opinions are like .... well u get the picture. Worth noting I also believe we overpayed for a kid with potential who only had one fair season. Here's the article:

Cynthia Frelund calls Ereck Flowers one of her Head Scratchers
Click to expand...

She is trying to look at Football the way analytics people look at Baseball and basketball.

The problem is football is much less stats driven and just does not lend itself to that kind of analysis.

Signing a player like Flowers who struggled as a LT but did much better when he moved inside(especially as the season went on)is betting on him continuing to improve.It is based on actually scouting the player and seeing the potential for that improvement.

Analytics can be used in baseball and basketball effectively to the point where you do not need to watch the players play or to watch the sport at all.An AI could be built that could scout baseball/basketball pretty successfully because stats really do tell the tale in those sports.

Football is different.I think modern statisitical analysis/game theory etc...can be used to some degree in Football but never as effectively as baseball and hoops.
 
