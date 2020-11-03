Etienne

M

macd123

Rookie
Joined
Sep 13, 2020
Messages
46
Reaction score
44
Age
46
Location
Fla
Normally I'd say don't spend a 1st or 2nd on a RB under any circumstances. But RBs and WRs are arguably our biggest need just now. Oline and front 7 are needs too but they are in a lot better shape than anticipated.

It's not the best Edge or DT class. But Etienne is elite. So I'm talking as a one off why not go and get the guy who's head and shoulders above everyone else, and is a safer bet than most potential picks, to try to sort the position for the next 4 years?
 
