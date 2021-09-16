 Excellent Critique of What Happened Sunday and the Reactions to It | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Excellent Critique of What Happened Sunday and the Reactions to It

ATL_PHIN_FAN

ATL_PHIN_FAN

Winner Under Construction
Club Member
Joined
Jul 7, 2012
Messages
2,004
Reaction score
1,288
Location
Atlanta

If you're a Phinfan, you'll be fine with this while nodding your head when you hear truth.
 
juniorseau55

juniorseau55

Go Fins
Club Member
Joined
May 8, 2003
Messages
6,550
Reaction score
3,076
Location
Orlando, Florida
ATL_PHIN_FAN said:

If you're a Phinfan, you'll be fine with this while nodding your head when you hear truth.
Click to expand...

We are still operating by variables in which is too early to even predict the rest of the season. I understand the whole argument about the Patriots looking cleaner from an execution standpoint. Their defense allowed less than 21 points in a competitive game, but their offense just fell flat in their visits to the red zone. They were able to convert on third downs, but were not able to convert the positive yardage into scores. In a way, their time of possession was greater than ours by a mile, how can that make sense? Well, the Patriots may be having that problem all season long under Mac Jones for all we know. As far as the Dolphins there were things that left us an impression. One Tua looked very comfortable, but in the same token our line's ability to gel led to our play calling being extremely conservative. All the Patriots had to do is stay in within their cover 2 to contain us, and force us to run the ball. With that said my key point for the next game are pretty obvious:

1. Our offensive line needs to play better.
2. Our play calling needs to take more risks when appropriate. The first half went great but as the game went on towards the end of the game we weren't always executing.
3. With fuller our offense will be better, but I also want to see Gesicki stretch the field vertically. Drawing better plays for him to his physical abilities would help.
 
Last edited:
G

GhostArmOfMarino

Club Member
Joined
Apr 23, 2021
Messages
1,313
Reaction score
1,750
Age
29
Location
Florida
circumstances said:
can't watch it right now.

we are a better team than the Patriots.

that being said, it is difficult to win a road game against a divisional opponent, even if you are the better team.
Click to expand...

That is true. Which is why despite it not being the most impressive or inspiring win, im fine with it. A win is a win.
 
Beach Bum

Beach Bum

Water Boy
Joined
Mar 11, 2016
Messages
1,849
Reaction score
1,724
juniorseau55 said:
We are still operating by variables in which is too early to even predict the rest of the season. I understand the whole argument about the Patriots looking cleaner from an execution standpoint. Their defense allowed less than 21 points in a competitive game, but their offense just fell flat in their visits to the red zone. They were able to convert on third downs, but were not able to convert the positive yardage into scores. In a way, their time of possession was greater than ours by a mile, how can that make sense? Well, the Patriots may be having that problem all season long under Mac Jones for all we know. As far as the Dolphins there were things that left us an impression. One Tua looked very comfortable, but in the same token our line's ability to gel led to our play calling being extremely conservative. All the Patriots had to do is stay in within their cover 2 to contain us, and force us to run the ball. With that said my key point for the next game are pretty obvious:

1. Our offensive line needs to play better.
2. Our play calling needs to take more risks when appropriate. The first half went great but as the game went on towards the end of the game we weren't always executing.
3. With fuller our offense will be better, but I also want to see Gesicki stretch the field vertically. Drawing better plays for him to his physical abilities would help.
Click to expand...

Agree with your points. I would like to see that happen, too. However, until our OL can handle things on their own consistently without us having to keep guys in to help, we may not see an improvement with 2. or 3.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom