Expanding the football playoffs?

utahphinsfan
Sriracha Tabasco
- Joined
- Jan 21, 2005
- Messages
- 9,512
- Reaction score
- 791
- Location
- Belle Reve
With College Football Playoff change looming, a 12-team model leads the way
While popular sentiment has the College Football Playoff expanding to an eight-team tournament, that isn't the focus of the sport's power brokers.
sports.yahoo.com
12 is too many. 4 is not enough. I have felt that it s/b 6 teams. The Five P5 conference champs & 1 at large whether its a G5, Notre Dame, or a 1 loss 2nd place team from a P5 conference.
The playoff should use the same format that NFL conferences did from 2019 & prior.
Thoughts?