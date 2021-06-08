Expanding the football playoffs?

With College Football Playoff change looming, a 12-team model leads the way While popular sentiment has the College Football Playoff expanding to an eight-team tournament, that isn't the focus of the sport's power brokers.

12 is too many. 4 is not enough. I have felt that it s/b 6 teams. The Five P5 conference champs & 1 at large whether its a G5, Notre Dame, or a 1 loss 2nd place team from a P5 conference.The playoff should use the same format that NFL conferences did from 2019 & prior.Thoughts?