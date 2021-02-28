 FA target: Mike Hilton | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

FA target: Mike Hilton

Swollcolb

Swollcolb

Club Member
Joined
Nov 2, 2016
Messages
820
Reaction score
1,618
I feel like he’s the ideal corner target. I know everyone’s gonna say we can’t spend on another corner. But Hilton is a strictly nickel guy, those guys typically don’t break the bank in FA. Brian Poole signed for about 5 mill per year I’d expect Hilton to be somewhere in that range. He has 237 tackles 9 sacks and 7 ints from the nickel in 4 years starting. One of the better blitzing corners in the nfl would add a whole extra dimension to our amoeba packages. Upgrading from Nik Needham is something I think we need to do to go from a good to elite secondary. We could cut Bobby McCain and use that money on Hilton, get younger and better in secondary then draft a FS like Richie Grant in round 2-3.
 
R

rafael

Hall Of Famer
Club Member
Joined
Aug 29, 2002
Messages
6,720
Reaction score
707
Location
Sparks, NV
I do agree that upgrading nickel CB is on the list for this off-season. I don't know if they'll use FA or the draft, but it's a goal.

I also love Grant in round 2 (I don't think he makes it to round 3).
 
Honeybager08

Honeybager08

Scout Team
Joined
Dec 27, 2017
Messages
168
Reaction score
101
Age
53
Location
Erie,PA
I think we need to upgrade from Needham too but I’d like them to get Elijah Molden in the draft. Molden can play slot and safety.
 
