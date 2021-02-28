FA target: Mike Hilton

I feel like he’s the ideal corner target. I know everyone’s gonna say we can’t spend on another corner. But Hilton is a strictly nickel guy, those guys typically don’t break the bank in FA. Brian Poole signed for about 5 mill per year I’d expect Hilton to be somewhere in that range. He has 237 tackles 9 sacks and 7 ints from the nickel in 4 years starting. One of the better blitzing corners in the nfl would add a whole extra dimension to our amoeba packages. Upgrading from Nik Needham is something I think we need to do to go from a good to elite secondary. We could cut Bobby McCain and use that money on Hilton, get younger and better in secondary then draft a FS like Richie Grant in round 2-3.