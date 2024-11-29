 Fan pressure for change | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Fan pressure for change

Enough is enough.

I propose a campaign to affect changes in Dolphin football operations staff.

I have linked the Email info for the Dolphins communications staff. I WILL contact every one of them multiple times, perhaps on a daily basis, expressing my displeasure with the direction and recent history of the team.

I will also relentlessly comment on podcasts, media PCs, etc.

Anyone have other ideas as to how to convey our message to those residing in the castle?

Communications Staff | Miami Dolphins Communications Portal

media.miamidolphins.com media.miamidolphins.com
 
I'm in!
 
I'm in. No idea what else I can do aside from what you listed above, from out here in Texas, but I'm in.
 
It’s really like the organization is content with mediocrity. Ross certainly is accepting with the leadership team he has in place. This team is stuck in quicksand, death by a thousand cuts, and needs some sort of seismic change. It’s so strange that all the other professional sports teams in the South Florida area have certainly had their down years since 2000, but between the Heat, the Marlins and the Panthers, they have collectively won five championships and countless playoff games and conference titles leading up to those titles and title series losses. In that span, this Dolphins organization has not won a single playoff game, it’s virtually impossible to be that inept. To expect anything different without a massive upheaval in team philosophy is the definition of insanity.
 
As long as we keep showing up at games and giving this owner our money nothing is going to change. Win or lose he is making a fortune. Laughing at us all the way to his bank.

N
 
While it is true that Ross will make money and the team will appreciate in value regardless, he still doesn't want to be seen as a buffoon and failure.
 
Picketers outside the stadium. Protesters at the ticket booths. Large numbers. There has to be a huge, visual push for change.
It used to be talk radio and rough columns in the newspaper would apply pressure. Times have changed.
"If there's no video, it didn't happen" ... is the modern mantra. You've got to get angry (yet peaceful) visuals that can be shown on Good Morning Football so everyone can see. Make the visuals "go viral".
That's my dos centavos.
I support you, Mach.
I turned the Packers game off by halftime. It was disgusting and I had better things to do with my time.
Go ahead and call me fair weather. I'm at the point I can no longer invest an unreasonable amount of emotion and energy in a pointless endeavor.
Bless all those of you who can.
 
Let’s get a petition going right here, 20+ pages deep. Link it in every email. I’m on board with whatever. A flyover “FIRE EVERYONE” next week against the Jets? I’m in.

Let’s start a t-shirt trend, “I wish we were softer” like the “I wish it were colder” crap and wear that to every home game. Stamps that FH logo on there somewhere. I’d buy it.
 
But ... he's already seen as a buffoon and failure and has been for 15 years. It hasn't done anything to make the Dolphins better.
 
That's awesome!!
 
