Fan pressure for change

Enough is enough.
I propose a campaign to affect changes in Dolphin football operations staff.
I have linked the Email info for the Dolphins communications staff. I WILL contact every one of them multiple times, perhaps on a daily basis, expressing my displeasure with the direction and recent history of the team.
I will also relentlessly comment on podcasts, media PCs, etc.
Anyone have other ideas as to how to convey our message to those residing in the castle?
