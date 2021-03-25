Fan's infatuation with the wide receivers in the draft

This is not another Kyle Pitts discussion as his draft value is an automatic top 10 pick. This discussion is more about the options available in the draft. The biggest trend we been seeing in drafts is wide receivers in later rounds having more success in the nfl than their 1st round counterpart, and our biggest question is why is that? Is it because 1st round receivers going to bad teams? Or these 1st round picks going to bad quarterbacks? If anyone in here has data please share it.



1. 3rd overall pick value has to be an extremely skilled player.



A.. There isnt a receiver worth this pick at all.

B. There are quarterbacks worth this value

C. There is an offensive lineman worth this value.

D. There isnt a defensive player worth this value.

F. There is a skilled tight end worth this value. He is an F tight end that could be lined up anywhere in the field.



2. 18th overall pick



A. There isn't a receiver worth this value with the projected available receivers. At least for us.

B. There will be offensive linemen worth this value. In fact, after sewell we wont be seeing another lineman drafted for a few picks.

C. There will be quite a few defensive players worth the pick, but whether they will be upgrades to our defense that is subject to opinion or what the dolphins want.

D. No runningback will be worth the pick specially with the depth at this position in this draft.



3. Our 36 pick overall



A. This is where I feel our investment for receiver should come from. Toney might be around, Marshall Jr. Might be around. Since we don't know how we will treat our offense then it could be either. Pitts would be splitting a lot of time in the slot as a tight end if we draft him. So if marshall is available then we draft him. He would be a perfect choice as a flanker for us. We need a big bodied receiver to replace parker eventually.

B. We may find a gem at guard or center but those picks would be better for our 52nd overall pick. Specially if Landon Richardson is there.

C. We will be seeing great rb in this round. But are they worth more for us than Marshall or Toney?





4. 52nd overall pick



A. This would be a perfect pick at center. Landon Richardson being here would be a blessing.

B. There will be plenty of runningbacks available also.





Summary:



We need to stay away from the same wide receiver hype. Receiver will still be strong in 2nd round. If we are talking about drafting the most skilled player in the draft then Pitts would be the best choice for us, or sewell. Drafting a rb with the 18th overall isn't worth it. Specially with the value we will still be seeing in the 2nd round. Drafting a receiver or runningback in the 1st round would be a waste of a pick in fact.