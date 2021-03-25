 Fan's infatuation with the wide receivers in the draft | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Fan's infatuation with the wide receivers in the draft

This is not another Kyle Pitts discussion as his draft value is an automatic top 10 pick. This discussion is more about the options available in the draft. The biggest trend we been seeing in drafts is wide receivers in later rounds having more success in the nfl than their 1st round counterpart, and our biggest question is why is that? Is it because 1st round receivers going to bad teams? Or these 1st round picks going to bad quarterbacks? If anyone in here has data please share it.

1. 3rd overall pick value has to be an extremely skilled player.

A.. There isnt a receiver worth this pick at all.
B. There are quarterbacks worth this value
C. There is an offensive lineman worth this value.
D. There isnt a defensive player worth this value.
F. There is a skilled tight end worth this value. He is an F tight end that could be lined up anywhere in the field.

2. 18th overall pick

A. There isn't a receiver worth this value with the projected available receivers. At least for us.
B. There will be offensive linemen worth this value. In fact, after sewell we wont be seeing another lineman drafted for a few picks.
C. There will be quite a few defensive players worth the pick, but whether they will be upgrades to our defense that is subject to opinion or what the dolphins want.
D. No runningback will be worth the pick specially with the depth at this position in this draft.

3. Our 36 pick overall

A. This is where I feel our investment for receiver should come from. Toney might be around, Marshall Jr. Might be around. Since we don't know how we will treat our offense then it could be either. Pitts would be splitting a lot of time in the slot as a tight end if we draft him. So if marshall is available then we draft him. He would be a perfect choice as a flanker for us. We need a big bodied receiver to replace parker eventually.
B. We may find a gem at guard or center but those picks would be better for our 52nd overall pick. Specially if Landon Richardson is there.
C. We will be seeing great rb in this round. But are they worth more for us than Marshall or Toney?


4. 52nd overall pick

A. This would be a perfect pick at center. Landon Richardson being here would be a blessing.
B. There will be plenty of runningbacks available also.


Summary:

We need to stay away from the same wide receiver hype. Receiver will still be strong in 2nd round. If we are talking about drafting the most skilled player in the draft then Pitts would be the best choice for us, or sewell. Drafting a rb with the 18th overall isn't worth it. Specially with the value we will still be seeing in the 2nd round. Drafting a receiver or runningback in the 1st round would be a waste of a pick in fact.
 
Not a popular opinion but I'd rather worry about setting Tua and this offense up for success then worrying if a right value is assessed to a certain position and where it is picked. If selecting Pitts and Harris in the first round helps this offense the most then make the picks. If the FO thinks it's Chase and Etienne then make the picks, I don't care but not selecting a player because there's more perceived value selecting someone else later. Again I get people not liking this thought, just my 2 cents.
 
What do you mean there isn't a WR worth drafting at 18, for us?
 
Good post, although I slightly disagree with the skilled TE at 3 that can line up anywhere. From a receiver standpoint yes, but from a blocking standpoint no. Also it takes a TE usually 3 years to start really producing. Many consider the TE and CB positions the 2nd hardest positions to learn coming in to the league, behind QB. By far the biggest issue this team had with Tua at QB was playmakers at the receiver position, not the TE position. Our current TE's are not elite, but pretty darn good. Our receivers, not so much.
 
3rdandinches said:
Not a popular opinion but I'd rather worry about setting Tua and this offense up for success then worrying if a right value is assessed to a certain position and where it is picked. If selecting Pitts and Harris in the first round helps this offense the most then make the picks. If the FO thinks it's Chase and Etienne then make the picks, I don't care but not selecting a player because there's more perceived value selecting someone else later. Again I get people not liking this thought, just my 2 cents.
I agree other than taking a running back at 18. It’s a lose lose situation if they turn out to be a stud and want top dollar after their rookie contract. Rb are turn and burn imo and should be selected after round 1.
 
I thought you said this wasn't another thread about Pitts but you're pretty much saying Pitts should be the pick at 3....lol
35 days, 9 hours and 16 minutes till the draft
 
I understand your thinking...and the reason I disagree with it is in your post. Miami has four picks in the top 50.

They can literally do whatever they want outside of the top two picks; "Too early" and "value" are kinda out the window because of their positioning. Would I prefer that they trade back from #3 and acquire more picks? Sure...(and that throws "pick value" even FARTHER out the window)...but I'm not gonna freak the hell out if they don't, and instead take the WR or TE or OT or whoever they REALLY WANT as the player they see as a perfect fit for the Dolphins.

I've said it before, and I'll say it again, the only thing, aside from a complete butchering of the first two rounds, that will upset me is if they come out of the first two rounds without either Najee Harris or Javonte Williams. They're who I see as perfect for this team.
 
IMO, Pitts, Smith, Waddle and Chase all check that box
 
The Goat said:
I understand your thinking...and the reason I disagree with it is in your post. Miami has four picks in the top 50.

They can literally do whatever they want outside of the top two picks; "Too early" and "value" are kinda out the window because of their positioning. Would I prefer that they trade back from #3 and acquire more picks? Sure...(and that throws "pick value" even FARTHER out the window)...but I'm not gonna freak the hell out if they don't, and instead take the WR or TE or OT or whoever they REALLY WANT as the player they see as a perfect fit for the Dolphins.

I've said it before, and I'll say it again, the only thing, aside from a complete butchering of the first two rounds, that will upset me is if they come out of the first two rounds without either Najee Harris or Javonte Williams. They're who I see as perfect for this team.
I believe in balance and that is basically my post. Why use your best missiles on little targets.
 
Cleverly disguised Kyle Pitts thread #500...sigh.
If you don't think trading out of 3 for an additional 2nd round pick is a good idea, you're very short-sighted.
Kyle Pitts can't block. We need more protection for Tua, not less.
 
3rdandinches said:
Not a popular opinion but I'd rather worry about setting Tua and this offense up for success then worrying if a right value is assessed to a certain position and where it is picked. If selecting Pitts and Harris in the first round helps this offense the most then make the picks. If the FO thinks it's Chase and Etienne then make the picks, I don't care but not selecting a player because there's more perceived value selecting someone else later. Again I get people not liking this thought, just my 2 cents.
Agree 100%. The draft is about acquiring talent. If it’s out of “value” norms, so be it
 
I disagree. I think there are 2 WRs worthy of that 3rd pick. Chase/Smith both are worthy, with Waddle only slightly trailing. Pitts is a great TE, but we’re not in need of a TE. We have too many holes to draft non position needs unless he is moving to WR full time.
 
