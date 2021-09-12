Fellas. We gotta win this game tomorrow

This is not like any other season opener.



Yall (and me) are all tired of the media dismissing us and just assuming the Patriots are a playoff team, right?



This needs to be a statement game. Every single offseason we grow tired of the rankings and whatnot, the pundits pushing us aside, blah blah. Well guess what. You want that to end? We HAVE to win tomorrow.



I think we’re the better team and even if we lose, we’re still in the hunt. But that’s not what this game is about. This game has to be the announcement that the Miami Dolphins have arrived. We’re all sick of the disrespect. But if we want respect, this is a perfect platform to get it.



We can’t lose to a rookie QB with this talented of a defense.



I trust in Brian Flores to bring us to victory tomorrow. But quite frankly, after years of frustration, we need this game.



We MUST win this game.