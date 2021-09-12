 Fellas. We gotta win this game tomorrow | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Fellas. We gotta win this game tomorrow

DolphinDevil28

DolphinDevil28

I like boobs.
Club Member
Joined
May 3, 2003
Messages
14,126
Reaction score
746
Age
37
Location
Baton Rouge, LA
This is not like any other season opener.

Yall (and me) are all tired of the media dismissing us and just assuming the Patriots are a playoff team, right?

This needs to be a statement game. Every single offseason we grow tired of the rankings and whatnot, the pundits pushing us aside, blah blah. Well guess what. You want that to end? We HAVE to win tomorrow.

I think we’re the better team and even if we lose, we’re still in the hunt. But that’s not what this game is about. This game has to be the announcement that the Miami Dolphins have arrived. We’re all sick of the disrespect. But if we want respect, this is a perfect platform to get it.

We can’t lose to a rookie QB with this talented of a defense.

I trust in Brian Flores to bring us to victory tomorrow. But quite frankly, after years of frustration, we need this game.

We MUST win this game.
 
juniorseau55

juniorseau55

Go Fins
Club Member
Joined
May 8, 2003
Messages
6,476
Reaction score
2,964
Location
Orlando, Florida
DolphinDevil28 said:
This is not like any other season opener.

Yall (and me) are all tired of the media dismissing us and just assuming the Patriots are a playoff team, right?

This needs to be a statement game. Every single offseason we grow tired of the rankings and whatnot, the pundits pushing us aside, blah blah. Well guess what. You want that to end? We HAVE to win tomorrow.

I think we’re the better team and even if we lose, we’re still in the hunt. But that’s not what this game is about. This game has to be the announcement that the Miami Dolphins have arrived. We’re all sick of the disrespect. But if we want respect, this is a perfect platform to get it.

We can’t lose to a rookie QB with this talented of a defense.

I trust in Brian Flores to bring us to victory tomorrow. But quite frankly, after years of frustration, we need this game.

We MUST win this game.
Click to expand...

I feel something different this season. I hope you enjoy the game brother, make sure you come back to celebrate.
 
SeasonsMusic

SeasonsMusic

Pianist
Joined
Sep 17, 2006
Messages
2,580
Reaction score
606
Age
35
Location
Southern NJ
completely agree, everyone is making mac jones out to be the next brady already, tua needs to shut them up tomorrow
 
artdnj

artdnj

Time is Now
Club Member
Joined
Dec 26, 2004
Messages
6,816
Reaction score
4,672
I agree, it's a game that we should be able to handle. If Mac Jones looks really good against us we're ****ed the rest of the season.
 
PhinFan1968

PhinFan1968

Go with the Flo!
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jul 30, 2013
Messages
2,251
Reaction score
1,796
Location
San Antonio
I expect a convincing win. If we lose, I’ll need to seriously re-evaluate my perception and doubt my vision. I’m over 50 now so that last part should be expected anyway.

Tua will have some hiccups…it’s BB after all, but he’ll adjust and bring it home for the good guys!
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom