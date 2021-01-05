 FF 2 Years- Please Draft THIS Guy! | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

FF 2 Years- Please Draft THIS Guy!

LoneStarPhin

LoneStarPhin

Second String
Joined
Dec 3, 2013
Messages
1,461
Reaction score
1,413
We can at least be ahead of the national crowd who really has no idea right now just hiw good this guy is. Name pronounced duh VONN AHH chain.

I really think he will be the NFL’s next great Marshall Faulk/Thurman Thomas/Tiki Barber type back.

An incredible true freshman at A&M who played behind Derek Spiller. Football/Track star in TX high school- world elite speed in 200m and a 10.5 100.

Why do I love this 5’9 185lb guy? He literally has EVERYTHING: Great speed; great strength; great balance; runs hard every play; powerful inside and outside runner; good receiver; good vision/cuts; takes care of ball with two hands (great fundamentals). Humble low key type.

He is the kind of back who somehow makes a sure 2 or 3 yard run into a 4 or 6 yard run. Amazing after contact and kniwing where to finish a run. He had limited carries until end of season. 364 yds on 43 carries for 8.5 ypc. Last two games (on road vs Auburn and Orange Bowl vs NC) he carried 21 for 239 yards for 11.3 ypc.

He also had 5 receptions on year for 99 yards (19.9 ypc).

You saw it here first! 😉

oh yeah, he had zero fumbles...
 
Last edited:
1 dol fan

1 dol fan

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Feb 23, 2008
Messages
4,773
Reaction score
601
Location
La Crosse, WI
He had a good bowl game. I gotta admit I only watched the last quarter but he stood out. Achane surprised me with his power running and incredible balance after contact
 
