FH draft prospect rankings

I've been thinking about this for a while and, as the draft approaches, this may be the time, although not easy. It would be interesting to me to see one of two things (preferably both).



1) List in order your top 10 draft prospects. No relation to the Miami draft or position. Just the top 10 prospects. With all the debate about BPA vs Need and the debate over whether Pitts/Sewell/Parsons are likely picked at #3 or #8 or #11, I'd be interested in player rankings by fellow FHrs. Since I do NO evaluations nor watch more than 4-5 college games a yr, I have no dog in the fight.



2) I'd like to see a consensus ranking of, say, top 32 prospects by FH. I think it would be interesting to see how that ranking compares to some of the more popular ranking web sites.