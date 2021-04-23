Fin Fan Since the Beginning

Hello to all on this board. I've been a long time reader, 10+ years, enjoying all that is said, good and bad (sometimes), about our beloved FINS.



I've been a resident of SFla since 1953, moving here from upstate NY, with my parents and little sister.



Saw my first UM game in October 1954, against Alabama, in the Burdine Bowl (We Won). The name was changed a few years latter to the Orange Bowl.



Saw my first Dolphin game in October 1969, in the Orange Bowl, against the bills (we won). This historic game in Dolphin lore, started our streak of 20 consecutive wins against bills with OJ never rushing for over 100 yds. This was also the breakout game of a "Too Small Linebacker" we had traded for in the off season. Some on Talk Radio and in the local newspapers were beginning to call this a poor trade. However, after this game, NICK B was never doubted again. That game, he was everywhere or at least it seemed like it.



I was a fan from the very beginning, but the 3 years prior to this game, I was a guest of My Uncle Sam and was not in this country much less SFla. The day Joe Robbie stole "The Don", from the colts, my Dad and five of his lodge members all drove to Miami and bought four season passes each. My Dad said that Shula was going to turn the FINS into winners. How right he was. I have many great memories of tailgating , with the Winnebago, before and after the games through the 1960s, 70s & 80's.



I look forward to continue reading all the opinions of the posters on this site and now I can even make a comment once in while. GO FINS!!!!!!!!!