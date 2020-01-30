Finally someone got it right

royalshank
Not a Game-Changer
I pretty much agree w all of this. Marino at 5, Griese at 18, Morrall even top 30 of the 63 QBs to ever start a SB. It’s not how they played in the game / games - but how good they were relative to each other. Like seeing Elway put in proper context. Thoughts?
All-time Super Bowl QB rankings: Patrick Mahomes cracks top 30
Gregg Rosenthal ranks the 63 starting quarterbacks in the history of the Super Bowl. Where do first-timers Patrick Mahomes and Jimmy Garoppolo land on this list of esteemed passers?
www.nfl.com