Finally someone got it right

All-time Super Bowl QB rankings: Patrick Mahomes cracks top 30 Gregg Rosenthal ranks the 63 starting quarterbacks in the history of the Super Bowl. Where do first-timers Patrick Mahomes and Jimmy Garoppolo land on this list of esteemed passers?

I pretty much agree w all of this. Marino at 5, Griese at 18, Morrall even top 30 of the 63 QBs to ever start a SB. It’s not how they played in the game / games - but how good they were relative to each other. Like seeing Elway put in proper context. Thoughts?