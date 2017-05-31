Finheaven Staff Ask Us Anything

Actually it's a funny story. A few years back i spent a few days in the Hospital. My doctor visited late in the day and said everything looks good so you can go home tomorrow. Tomorrow came around and no one could find this guy and the nurses said he was the only one who could ok me going home. Morning turned to afternoon and i said **** it and left. The nurses chase me down and made me sign that AMA form to cover their butts should I die on the way home I guess. It was the same as a GFY notice brother NY or at least that how i took it at the time