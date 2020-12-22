First Time in 18 Years

Miami beat New England because they was clearly the better team. Just completely dominated the 2nd half.



Gotta go back to Week 5 of the 2002 season to see a game where Miami just dominated New England as the more physical team. Score was 26-13.



In that game NE only had 37 rushing yards and MIA had 137. MIA was 52% on 3rd down NE was 30%, MIA won TOP 40 mins to NE's 20 mins. NE win 3 and out 5 times.



Some may say that wildcat game in 2008 where Miami won 38-13. Yeah that was a rout, but this 22-12 win is one where Miami physically just crushed NE. Same with that 26-13 game in 2002.