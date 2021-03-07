Fitz to call it quits?

Danny
Found this at rotoworld
-
RYAN FITZPATRICKQB, MIAMI DOLPHINS
ESPN Denver's John Clayton reports Ryan Fitzpatrick "looks like he's going to retire."Fitzpatrick said last month he still believes he can be a starting quarterback. After spot starting with three teams the last five seasons, his playing future now looks up in the air. The Broncos are among the teams that reached out to Fitzpatrick, but they believe he's "going to be out of the mix." Fitzpatrick averaged 232 yards per game and had the highest completion-percentage (68.5%) of his career before getting benched for Tua Tagovailoa in Week 6. He turns 39 in November.
SOURCE: 104.3 The Fan
Mar 7, 2021, 12:49 PM ET