 Fitz to call it quits? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Fitz to call it quits?

Danny

Danny

Found this at rotoworld

  • RYAN FITZPATRICKQB, MIAMI DOLPHINS

    ESPN Denver's John Clayton reports Ryan Fitzpatrick "looks like he's going to retire."​

    Fitzpatrick said last month he still believes he can be a starting quarterback. After spot starting with three teams the last five seasons, his playing future now looks up in the air. The Broncos are among the teams that reached out to Fitzpatrick, but they believe he's "going to be out of the mix." Fitzpatrick averaged 232 yards per game and had the highest completion-percentage (68.5%) of his career before getting benched for Tua Tagovailoa in Week 6. He turns 39 in November.
    SOURCE: 104.3 The Fan
    Mar 7, 2021, 12:49 PM ET

 
'Deep

'Deep

"Pick your guy and let it fly"
Call it a career, Fitz. Go help the wife and raise those kids! Appreciate all you did here.
 
circumstances

circumstances

From Friday, compadre!

Ryan Fitzpatrick likely to retire

Apparently John Clayton also said that the Broncos were interested in him as a backup but he was not. if this is true, I am So grateful that he was on our team and I hope We find a way to keep him in our organization. His natural energy was so great in this ****ed up world
finheaven.com finheaven.com
 
ANUFan

ANUFan

I personally hope he does. He's had a fantastic run and has made tons of money.
Spend time with your family...enjoy life a little.
Come back to coaching in a few years!
 
