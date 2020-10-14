Flacco starts vs Miami this week

profootballtalk.nbcsports.com

Sam Darnold out, Joe Flacco starts again on Sunday vs. Dolphins - ProFootballTalk

Joe Flacco remains the Jets’ starting quarterback for another week. Sam Darnold will miss Sunday’s game against the Dolphins and Flacco will start in his place, the Jets confirmed today. Darnold suffered an injury to his throwing shoulder two weeks ago against the Broncos, and although he was...
profootballtalk.nbcsports.com profootballtalk.nbcsports.com

I like this better for us than Darnold. We know what Flacco is; Darnold I feel can pull off some magic on given days.
 
Flacco is more of a statue so pass rush has to be less concerned about scrambling.
 
fansinceGWilson said:
Flacco is more of a statue so pass rush has to be less concerned about scrambling.
Yeah! However, he's a lot more accurate than Donald and will avoid the obvious silly brain fart plays that we could always count Donald to make. Also when he was with the Ravens he was the king of the deep ball.

Bottom line don't sleep on Flacco.
 
At this point I think Flacco is better than Darnold. Not by much, but slightly. Either way this shouldn't effect the outcome of the game at all.
 
Flacco killed us over the years with Baltimore....especially with the TE passes. We better be prepared to cover the TE!
 
ANUFan said:
Yeah! However, he's a lot more accurate than Donald and will avoid the obvious silly brain fart plays that we could always count Donald to make. Also when he was with the Ravens he was the king of the deep ball.

Bottom line don't sleep on Flacco.
Don't disagree, but he won't have the OL BALT had, nor the D to bail him out. I'm not arguing he's easier to beat . . . just easier to find
 
