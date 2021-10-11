Flo can be saved by one man -- Tua

The narrative last year was that Flo was winning games in spite of Tua. Well, that narrative can now be dismissed outright. We are in year three of the Flo regime and this team is a mess in every respect. The only thing that can change Flo's fortune is Tua playing well and leading this team to victories. Maybe its unrealistic to expect that much from Tua. I know at least that Tua won't quit on himself or on this team. I'll be watching next week hoping and praying that Tua can turn this mess into a miracle. Flo will be too.