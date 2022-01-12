 Flores tested Tua multiple time for PED's | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Flores tested Tua multiple time for PED's

xxAQUA JOSHUAxx

xxAQUA JOSHUAxx

Active Roster
Joined
Feb 21, 2006
Messages
961
Reaction score
114
I never heard of these rumors until now. Did Flores really not like Tua that much?
The “other s*it” that Stills is referring to are the rumors that Flores was the one who was having Tua tested for PEDs multiple times during the season because he didn’t believe that his body transformation was natural.
At one point during the season, Tua could be heard yelling “you can’t treat people this way” to Flores, and perhaps that quote sums up why Flores was ultimately let go.
https://www.google.com/amp/s/clutch...lores-gives-insight-into-surprise-firing/amp/
 
B

BrowardDolfan

Active Roster
Joined
Sep 15, 2019
Messages
156
Reaction score
258
Age
48
Location
Broward County
Tua's body transformation? I'd say it would be more likely he was testing Tua for PED's because he wanted him to take them. The guy couldn't throw the ball 10 yards when rolling to his left in Tennessee.
 
