Florida open to out of state teams?

Governor Ron DeSantis says teams are welcome to hold activities in the Sunshine State.
Can we get OTAs, minicamps, rookie camps, training camp, preseason rolling????
I have to think the Phins, at least, have the green light from state officials. All we need is an endorsement from Rodger Dodger to get the NFL under way.
Not to mention the fact that it would be an economic boon to have other teams coming here to train for the preseason.
