Florida open to out of state teams?

Governor Ron DeSantis says teams are welcome to hold activities in the Sunshine State.

Can we get OTAs, minicamps, rookie camps, training camp, preseason rolling????

I have to think the Phins, at least, have the green light from state officials. All we need is an endorsement from Rodger Dodger to get the NFL under way.

Not to mention the fact that it would be an economic boon to have other teams coming here to train for the preseason.
 
fishfanmiami said:
Just remember guys talk about the football part not the politics in general

Go to the political forum for that
It really didn't cross my mind that it could become political, but knowing human nature, I see your point.

I think Florida is in a better position than a lot of states to hold offseason activities at this point in time.

If the situation were reversed, I would have no issue with the Phins going to Missouri (for example) to get the "show on the road".
 
I don't know how practical this is. They would have to board planes or get in crowded buses to get there

They might be better off staying where they are at and taking every precaution when they get their states approval.
 
fishfanmiami said:
I don't know how practical this is. They would have to board planes or get in crowded buses to get here

They might be better off staying where they are at and taking every precaution.
I'm skeptical of anything without a vaccine. This could get ugly for lots of people.
 
Places that get hot and humid should be prioritized. So basically from the Carolinas down to Florida over to Texas and Ariz0na and up to Kansas, Missouri, Iowa.

We have already had a few days in the 90s and when summer hits we hit 100 on the regular with certain areas because of natural landscape, high humidity.

Too many places opening up that would cherish these additional funds into their local coffers. Nevermind the foot traffic to get people outside into the sun for some VIT D and exercise.
 
fishfanmiami said:
I don't know how practical this is. They would have to board planes or get in crowded buses to get there

They might be better off staying where they are at and taking every precaution when they get their states approval.
It wouldn't be that difficult for players to quarantine at team facilities for two weeks after being tested, regardless of the location.

In the old days, TC were closed, and players stayed on site. It wasn't that big of an issue.

Some areas aren't going to go for that though, and it is understandable for places like NY/NJ.

I juat don't think it is necessary to hold every team up over a few "hot spots".

As it has been pointed out, baseball has TC in just two states for the most part. There is really no reason football can't as well.

Admittedly, the logistics may be a bit more complicated, but not insurmountable.
 
Mach2 said:
Governor Ron DeSantis says teams are welcome to hold activities in the Sunshine State.

Can we get OTAs, minicamps, rookie camps, training camp, preseason rolling????

I have to think the Phins, at least, have the green light from state officials. All we need is an endorsement from Rodger Dodger to get the NFL under way.

Not to mention the fact that it would be an economic boon to have other teams coming here to train for the preseason.
I'm sure Miami won't be given the green light until all the other teams are set to go too. You can't let some teams hold otas while other teams are restricted. And if teams like the Jets were going to move their camps to open/safe states you still couldn't allow the Dolphins to start workout until the other teams have set up a camp facility in their temporary state and have their staff and equipment in place and ready to go.
 
gregorygrant83 said:
I'm sure Miami won't be given the green light until all the other teams are set to go too. You can't let some teams hold otas while other teams are restricted. And if teams like the Jets were going to move their camps to open/safe states you still couldn't allow the Dolphins to start workout until the other teams have set up a camp facility in their temporary state and have their staff and equipment in place and ready to go.
That is true. It has to be a level playing field for all teams. The league front office couldn't allow an unfair competitive advantage for some teams over others.

On the other hand, it's (I would think) in all the owners/organizations best interests to start the season on time, and play a complete schedule.
 
Teams are not allowed to have their facilities open till every team can open. That's what the NFL have already said so while the 3 Florida teams might get the green light from the officials here in Florida, the NFL won't let them do it as they don't one some teams having an advantage over other teams.......................unless is the Pats of course.
 
